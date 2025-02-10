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Cleveland Ice Storm Skating Club
2025-2026 Group 3 Clinics/Tryouts
2025-2026 Group 3 Clinics
$15
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2025-2026 Group 3 Tryouts (New Member)
$200
This will be applied to your first month's dues.
This will be applied to your first month's dues.
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2025-2026 Group 3 Tryouts (Returning Members)
$100
This will be applied to your first month's dues.
This will be applied to your first month's dues.
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