Cleveland Ice Storm Skating Club

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Cleveland Ice Storm Skating Club

2025-2026 Group 3 Clinics/Tryouts

2025-2026 Group 3 Clinics
$15
2025-2026 Group 3 Tryouts (New Member)
$200
This will be applied to your first month's dues.
2025-2026 Group 3 Tryouts (Returning Members)
$100
This will be applied to your first month's dues.

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