2025-2026 Hebron Theatre Sponsorships

Standing Ovation Sponsor
$2,500
  • Naming rights for one event (e.g., “Presented by [Your Name]”)
  • Promotional material display opportunity in lobby
  • Recognition on Hebron Theatre website and social media
  • Name/logo in all event programs
  • VIP Seating
  • Social media thank-you post
Center Stage Sponsor
$1,000
  • Recognition on Hebron Theatre website and social media
  • Name/logo in all event programs
  • VIP Seating
  • Social media thank-you post
Marquee Sponsor
$500
  • Recognition on Hebron Theatre website and social media
  • Name listing in all event programs
Spotlight Sponsor
$250
  • Name listing in all event programs
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing