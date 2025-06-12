Hebron High School Theatre Boosters
2025-2026 Hebron Theatre Sponsorships
Standing Ovation Sponsor
$2,500
Naming rights for one event (e.g., “Presented by [Your Name]”)
Promotional material display opportunity in lobby
Recognition on Hebron Theatre website and social media
Name/logo in all event programs
VIP Seating
Social media thank-you post
Naming rights for one event (e.g., “Presented by [Your Name]”)
Promotional material display opportunity in lobby
Recognition on Hebron Theatre website and social media
Name/logo in all event programs
VIP Seating
Social media thank-you post
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Center Stage Sponsor
$1,000
Recognition on Hebron Theatre website and social media
Name/logo in all event programs
VIP Seating
Social media thank-you post
Recognition on Hebron Theatre website and social media
Name/logo in all event programs
VIP Seating
Social media thank-you post
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Marquee Sponsor
$500
Recognition on Hebron Theatre website and social media
Name listing in all event programs
Recognition on Hebron Theatre website and social media
Name listing in all event programs
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Spotlight Sponsor
$250
Name listing in all event programs
Name listing in all event programs
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout