2025-2026 Louisville Athletic Booster Club Membership Drive

Basic Level (Individual) Membership - Access to Monthly Meetings - Voting Rights on Donation Distributions - Member Only Access to Website - Scholarship Eligibility** for Senior Athletes - Individual Name as a Contributor on Signs and Website **additional eligibility criteria apply - see https://louisvilleboosterclub.org/scholarships for complete details

Basic Level (Individual) Membership - Access to Monthly Meetings - Voting Rights on Donation Distributions - Member Only Access to Website - Scholarship Eligibility** for Senior Athletes - Individual Name as a Contributor on Signs and Website **additional eligibility criteria apply - see https://louisvilleboosterclub.org/scholarships for complete details

More details...