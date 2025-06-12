2025-2026 Louisville Athletic Booster Club Membership Drive
Basic Donor Level (Individual) Membership
$50
Basic Level (Individual) Membership
- Access to Monthly Meetings
- Voting Rights on Donation Distributions
- Member Only Access to Website
- Scholarship Eligibility** for Senior Athletes
- Individual Name as a Contributor on Signs and Website
**additional eligibility criteria apply - see https://louisvilleboosterclub.org/scholarships for complete details
Basic Level (Individual) Membership
- Access to Monthly Meetings
- Voting Rights on Donation Distributions
- Member Only Access to Website
- Scholarship Eligibility** for Senior Athletes
- Individual Name as a Contributor on Signs and Website
**additional eligibility criteria apply - see https://louisvilleboosterclub.org/scholarships for complete details
Purple Level (Family) Membership
$100
Includes everything included in the Basic Membership - PLUS:
- Option to Add Family Members' Names as Contributors on Signs and Website
Includes everything included in the Basic Membership - PLUS:
- Option to Add Family Members' Names as Contributors on Signs and Website
Gold Level Membership
$250
Gold Level Membership
- Includes everything included in the Purple Level Membership - PLUS:
2 Season Passes to all home games excluding school sponsored events
Gold Level Membership
- Includes everything included in the Purple Level Membership - PLUS:
2 Season Passes to all home games excluding school sponsored events
Platinum Level Membership
$500
Platinum Level Membership
- Includes everything included in the Purple Level Membership - PLUS:
4 Season Passes to all home games excluding school sponsored
events
Platinum Level Membership
- Includes everything included in the Purple Level Membership - PLUS:
4 Season Passes to all home games excluding school sponsored
events
Add a donation for Louisville Lions Athletic Booster Club
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!