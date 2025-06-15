2025-2026 Marching Band Fees

Hosted by
The annual band fee is used as "start-up" funds for the 2025-2026 season. These funds are used to provide food and beverages, supplies and equipment during band camp and the band season.
This is for students that need to purchase new shoes.
The annual membership allows voting privileges at the BVAMBB meetings and the opportunity to hold an office.
The mandatory fundraising buyout is required if the student will not be participating in any of the fundraising opportunities.
The hoagie buyout is required if a parent will not be working a hoagie sale.
The concession stand buyout is required if a parent will not be working in the concession stand or preparing food per policy.
