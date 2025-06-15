Hosted by

Belle Vernon Area Marching Band Boosters

2025-2026 Marching Band Fees

Student Startup Fees
$75

The annual band fee is used as "start-up" funds for the 2025-2026 season. These funds are used to provide food and beverages, supplies and equipment during band camp and the band season.

Shoes
$45

This is for students that need to purchase new shoes.

Booster Membership
$10

The annual membership allows voting privileges at the BVAMBB meetings and the opportunity to hold an office.

Mandatory Fundraising Buyout
$50

The mandatory fundraising buyout is required if the student will not be participating in any of the fundraising opportunities.

Hoagie Buyout
$150

The hoagie buyout is required if a parent will not be working a hoagie sale.

Concession Stand Buyout
$150

The concession stand buyout is required if a parent will not be working in the concession stand or preparing food per policy.

