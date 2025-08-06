Mariposa Elementary PTO

Mariposa Elementary PTO

About the memberships

2025-2026 Mariposa PTO Membership - 4th / Hackbarth

Basic Membership
$10

Valid for one year

You will get: PTO membership 2025-2026 school year. $10.00 per one Adult which gives you voting rights at our PTO monthly meetings.

Main Street Level
$50

Valid for one year

You will get: Basic Membership ($10.00 per Adult which gives you voting rights at our PTO monthly meeting), Bookmark & Stickers

Tomorrowland Level
$100

Valid for one year

You will get: Basic Membership (One Adult), Notepad & Magic Prizes

Fantasyland Level
$175

Valid for one year

You will get: Basic Membership (One Adult), Your family name in the Yearbook, Disney Keychain & Mariposa pencil

Magic Kingdom Level
$250

Valid for one year

You will get: Basic Membership (One Adult) Your family name on the wall of fame and in the yearbook, Mariposa Spirit Wear Shirt, All level prizes

