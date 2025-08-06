2025-2026 Mariposa PTO Membership - 4th / Hackbarth

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
You will get: PTO membership 2025-2026 school year. $10.00 per one Adult which gives you voting rights at our PTO monthly meetings.
Valid for one year
You will get: Basic Membership ($10.00 per Adult which gives you voting rights at our PTO monthly meeting), Bookmark & Stickers
Valid for one year
You will get: Basic Membership (One Adult), Notepad & Magic Prizes
Valid for one year
You will get: Basic Membership (One Adult), Your family name in the Yearbook, Disney Keychain & Mariposa pencil
Valid for one year
You will get: Basic Membership (One Adult) Your family name on the wall of fame and in the yearbook, Mariposa Spirit Wear Shirt, All level prizes
