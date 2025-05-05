2025-2026 Membership

Active Members consist of mothers, stepmothers or
female legal guardians of current or former students of
Texas A&M University.
Only Active Members are eligible to hold an elected office or committee chair position, have voting rights, and be delegates for the Federation of Texas A&M University Mothers’ Club.
The membership year runs June 1 - May 31.
Associate Member
$40
Valid for one year
Associate Members consist of individuals who are not a
mother, stepmother, or female legal guardian of current
students of Texas A&M University.
Associate Members cannot hold an elected office or chair
position, nor do they have any voting rights.
The membership year runs June 1 - May 31.
Ring of Honor Member
$10
Valid for one year
Ring of Honor Members consist of individuals who were a member of the club whose student has graduated.
Ring of Honor Members cannot hold an elected office or chair position, nor do they have any voting rights.
The membership year runs June 1 - May 31.
Active Membership with T-Shirt
$86
Valid for one year
Purchase an Aggie Mom shirt with an Active membership
Associate Membership with T-Shirt
$66
Valid for one year
Purchase an Aggie mom shirt with an Associate membership
Add a donation for Angelina County Aggie Moms Club
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!