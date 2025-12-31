Bound Brook Pto

2025-2026 Membership Drive (2026 sign ups)

SUPPORTER
Free

No expiration

This level is not a membership in the PTO. However, you still are supporting by attending/Participating in PTO Events at (no volunteer/planning duties) by signing up to receive our Newsletter


(no cost)


BASIC MEMBERSHIP
$5

Renews yearly on: August 15

Be notified of upcoming events, meetings and volunteer/participate for opportunities as they arise on a noncommittal basis.


No meeting obligations, and no voting rights (Annual Yearly Membership: $5)

FULL MEMBERSHIP
$25

Renews yearly on: August 15

Be a fully participating member:


-Who regularly attends meetings

-Is actively involved in planning & executing events

-Has access to a Private FB Group

-Can sit on committees & be considered for Board Positions

-Has voting rights


Full Members also get discounted admissions on certain events, extra sheet of tickets at bag bingos & tricky trays, and/or VIP entrance to events.


(Annual Yearly Membership: $25)

TEACHER FULL MEMBERSHIP
$10

Renews yearly on: August 15

THIS OPTION IS FOR BOUND BROOK SCHOOL DISTRICT TEACHERS ONLY


Be a fully participating member:


-Who regularly attends meetings

-Is actively involved in planning & executing events

-Has access to a Private FB Group

-Can sit on committees & be considered for Board Positions

-Has voting rights


Full Members also get discounted admissions on certain events, extra sheet of tickets at bag bingos & tricky trays, and/or VIP entrance to events.


(Annual Yearly Membership: $10)

