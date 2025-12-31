2025-2026 Membership Drive (2026 sign ups)

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
This level is not a membership in the PTO. However, you still are supporting by attending/Participating in PTO Events at (no volunteer/planning duties) by signing up to receive our Newsletter
(no cost)
Renews yearly on: August 15
Be notified of upcoming events, meetings and volunteer/participate for opportunities as they arise on a noncommittal basis.
No meeting obligations, and no voting rights (Annual Yearly Membership: $5)
Be a fully participating member:
-Who regularly attends meetings
-Is actively involved in planning & executing events
-Has access to a Private FB Group
-Can sit on committees & be considered for Board Positions
-Has voting rights
Full Members also get discounted admissions on certain events, extra sheet of tickets at bag bingos & tricky trays, and/or VIP entrance to events.
(Annual Yearly Membership: $25)
THIS OPTION IS FOR BOUND BROOK SCHOOL DISTRICT TEACHERS ONLY
Be a fully participating member:
-Who regularly attends meetings
-Is actively involved in planning & executing events
-Has access to a Private FB Group
-Can sit on committees & be considered for Board Positions
-Has voting rights
Full Members also get discounted admissions on certain events, extra sheet of tickets at bag bingos & tricky trays, and/or VIP entrance to events.
(Annual Yearly Membership: $10)
$
