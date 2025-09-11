2025-2026 Membership Dues

Annual Dues - Active Members
$150

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Thank you for your continued support of the League!

Annual Dues - Sustainer
$115

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Sustainer Dues for Sustaining Members who have been in the League for less than 50 years.

Thank you for your continued support of the League!

Annual Dues - Sustainers 50+
$47

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Sustainer Dues for Members who have been in the League for 50+ years.

Thank you for your continued support of the League!

New Member Dues - Fall
$180

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Fall New Member Dues. Welcome and thank you for joining the League!

New Member Dues - Spring
$80

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Spring New Member Dues. Welcome and thank you for joining the League!

Reinstatement Fee
$11

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Thank you for your continued support of the League!

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing