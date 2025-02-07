JA OF Houma Annual Membership Dues

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About the memberships
Valid until July 20, 2027
Dues for Active Members
Valid until March 30
Yearly Dues amount for Associate Members. (If you want to pay more than your yearly amount, please contact [email protected])
No expiration
This is for 5-Year actives who plan to go straight to Life Status. Please get with the treasurer before paying to make sure this is your correct balance.
Valid until July 20, 2027
For Members who would like to pay more than their year amount of $70.00.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!