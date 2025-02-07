Junior Auxiliary Of Houma La Inc

Offered by

Junior Auxiliary Of Houma La Inc

About the memberships

JA OF Houma Annual Membership Dues

Active Membership Dues
$125

Valid until July 20, 2027

Dues for Active Members

Associate Members
$70

Valid until March 30

Yearly Dues amount for Associate Members. (If you want to pay more than your yearly amount, please contact [email protected])

Life
$700

No expiration

This is for 5-Year actives who plan to go straight to Life Status. Please get with the treasurer before paying to make sure this is your correct balance.

Associate Members
$100

Valid until July 20, 2027

For Members who would like to pay more than their year amount of $70.00.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!