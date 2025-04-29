BWF Membership

For nonprofit organizations that want to stay connected to the Basin Wide network, receive updates, and show community support. Need hands-on help with infrastructure, accounting, or navigating all the red tape? Our Affiliate Partnership lets you focus on your mission—we’ll handle the backend. Learn more on our website.

For nonprofit organizations that want to stay connected to the Basin Wide network, receive updates, and show community support. Need hands-on help with infrastructure, accounting, or navigating all the red tape? Our Affiliate Partnership lets you focus on your mission—we’ll handle the backend. Learn more on our website.

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