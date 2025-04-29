BWF Membership

Tailored for small businesses seeking community connection and visibility.
Tailored for small businesses seeking community connection and visibility.
Non-Profit Membership
$75
Renews yearly on: May 31
For nonprofit organizations that want to stay connected to the Basin Wide network, receive updates, and show community support.
Need hands-on help with infrastructure, accounting, or navigating all the red tape? Our Affiliate Partnership lets you focus on your mission—we’ll handle the backend. Learn more on our website.
For nonprofit organizations that want to stay connected to the Basin Wide network, receive updates, and show community support.
Need hands-on help with infrastructure, accounting, or navigating all the red tape? Our Affiliate Partnership lets you focus on your mission—we’ll handle the backend. Learn more on our website.
Family Membership
$100
Renews yearly on: May 31
Perfect for families who want to stay engaged, support local causes, and be part of something bigger in the Morongo Basin.
Perfect for families who want to stay engaged, support local causes, and be part of something bigger in the Morongo Basin.
Individual Membership
$50
Renews yearly on: May 31
Perfect for community-minded individuals who want to stay connected, informed, and involved in building a better Morongo Basin.
Perfect for community-minded individuals who want to stay connected, informed, and involved in building a better Morongo Basin.
Add a donation for Basin Wide Foundation
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!