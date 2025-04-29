Basin Wide Foundation

Offered by

Basin Wide Foundation

About the memberships

BWF Membership

Business Membership
$250

Renews yearly on: May 31

Tailored for small businesses seeking community connection and visibility.
Non-Profit Membership
$75

Renews yearly on: May 31

For nonprofit organizations that want to stay connected to the Basin Wide network, receive updates, and show community support. Need hands-on help with infrastructure, accounting, or navigating all the red tape? Our Affiliate Partnership lets you focus on your mission—we’ll handle the backend. Learn more on our website.
Family Membership
$100

Renews yearly on: May 31

Perfect for families who want to stay engaged, support local causes, and be part of something bigger in the Morongo Basin.
Individual Membership
$50

Renews yearly on: May 31

Perfect for community-minded individuals who want to stay connected, informed, and involved in building a better Morongo Basin.
Add a donation for Basin Wide Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!