OMICRON DELTA ADVISORY BOARD, INC.

Offered by

OMICRON DELTA ADVISORY BOARD, INC.

About the memberships

2025–2026 Membership Dues – Omicron Delta Alumni Advisory Board

Non-Financial with Omega Graduate Chapter
$200

Valid until March 12, 2027

This membership is for brothers who are not currently financial with Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. at the international, district, state (if applicable), or local graduate chapter level. Your dues make you financial with the Omicron Delta Alumni Leadership Advisory Board.

International-Only Financial with Omega Graduate Chapter
$150

Valid until March 12, 2027

This membership is for brothers who are only financial at the international level with Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., but not financial at the district, state (if in the 6th or 7th District), or local graduate chapter level.

Fully Financial with Omega Graduate Chapter
$100

Valid until March 12, 2027

This membership is for brothers who are currently financial at all applicable levels of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., including international, district, state (if in the 6th or 7th District), and local graduate chapter level.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!