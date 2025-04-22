2025-2026 MLKHS Vocal Department Pledges

ENSEMBLE PLEDGE item
ENSEMBLE PLEDGE
$500

Secure six reserved seats, ensuring a harmonious evening of music with an even larger group of friends and family.

HARMONY PLEDGE item
HARMONY PLEDGE
$400

Secure five reserved seats to enjoy the enchanting melodies performed by our talented choir students.

MELODY PLEDGE item
MELODY PLEDGE
$300

Secure four reserved seats for you to experience our choir performances' rhythmic energy and passion

CRESCENDO PLEDGE item
CRESCENDO PLEDGE
$200

Secure three reserved seats to witness the beautiful crescendos and harmonies our dedicated choir students will create.

RHYTHM PLEDGE item
RHYTHM PLEDGE
$100

Secure two reserved seats and enjoy the musical talents of our choir students

SOLO PLEDGE item
SOLO PLEDGE
$60

Our new addition! There is one seat *reserved or not reserved for you to experience the magic of what our students have created. Walk in without waiting in line to buy a ticket before each performance at MLK High School Theater. *If you do not reserve your seat in advance with a Booster member, please sit in any available seat that does not have the “reserved” sign.

Add a donation for MLK HS Choir Boosters

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!