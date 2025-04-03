2025-2026 MomCo Membership Fees

Offered by
No expiration
$10/Meeting STARTING AUGUST 2025
Valid for one year
ONE TIME PAYMENT REQUIRED IF NOT PREPAYING BY YEAR
-We handle the hassle of registering/updating your membership to MomCo nternational!
What do I get out of MOPS International?
✓ Access to Mama Meetups – meaningful online communities for moms
✓ Quarterly print Magazine subscription
✓ Access to local, in-person MOPS groups
✓ Bi-monthly encouraging texts
✓ Tuition discount up to 30% at Colorado Christian University
GROUP CODE: OPDW
Second Semester Meetings + MOMCO INTL Membership Prepayment Benefits
-$7/meeting
-We handle the hassle of registering/updating your membership to MOPS International (Annual Subscription of $37/year REQUIRED)
PAID BEFORE SEPT 30, 2025 (10 MEETINGS)
-$7/meeting
-EXCLUDES MOPS INTERNATIONAL (Annual Subscription of $35/year REQUIRED)
-Save 20% compared to drop in rate
PAID AFTER AUG 1 BUT BEFORE SEPT 30, 2025
Full Year + MOMCO INTL Membership Prepayment Benefits
-$5/meeting
-Save 50% compared to drop in rate
-GET A FREE YEAR OF MOPS INTERNATIONAL!We handle the hassle of registering/updating your membership to MOPS International (Annual Subscription of $35/year REQUIRED)
-1 entry into Fall & Spring Drawings for a PRIZE!
BEFORE AUG 1, 2025
Full Year + MOMCO INTL Membership Prepayment Benefits
-$5/meeting
-Save 50% compared to drop in rate
-GET A FREE YEAR OF MOMCO INTERNATIONAL!We handle the hassle of registering/updating your membership to MOPS International (Annual Subscription of $35/year REQUIRED)
