About the memberships

2025-2026 MomCo Membership Fees

Meeting Drop In Rate
$10

No expiration

$10/Meeting STARTING AUGUST 2025

MOMCO INTERNATIONAL Membership
$37

Valid for one year

ONE TIME PAYMENT REQUIRED IF NOT PREPAYING BY YEAR

-We handle the hassle of registering/updating your membership to MomCo nternational!
What do I get out of MOPS International?
✓ Access to Mama Meetups – meaningful online communities for moms
✓ Quarterly print Magazine subscription
✓ Access to local, in-person MOPS groups
✓ Bi-monthly encouraging texts
✓ Tuition discount up to 30% at Colorado Christian University

GROUP CODE: OPDW

PREPAY: Second Semester Includes MOMCO INTL Membership
$100

No expiration

Second Semester Meetings + MOMCO INTL Membership Prepayment Benefits
-$7/meeting
-We handle the hassle of registering/updating your membership to MOPS International (Annual Subscription of $37/year REQUIRED)

PREPAY: 10 Meeting Punch Pass
$70

No expiration

PAID BEFORE SEPT 30, 2025 (10 MEETINGS)


-$7/meeting
-EXCLUDES MOPS INTERNATIONAL (Annual Subscription of $35/year REQUIRED)
-Save 20% compared to drop in rate

EXPIRED!! PREPAY: Full Year Includes MOMCO INTL Membership
$145

No expiration

EXPIRED!!

PAID AFTER AUG 1 BUT BEFORE SEPT 30, 2025

Full Year + MOMCO INTL Membership Prepayment Benefits
-$5/meeting
-Save 50% compared to drop in rate
-GET A FREE YEAR OF MOPS INTERNATIONAL!We handle the hassle of registering/updating your membership to MOPS International (Annual Subscription of $35/year REQUIRED)
-1 entry into Fall & Spring Drawings for a PRIZE!

EXPIRED!! $5 SPECIAL FULL YEAR PRICING
$115

No expiration

EXPIRED!!

BEFORE AUG 1, 2025

Full Year + MOMCO INTL Membership Prepayment Benefits
-$5/meeting
-Save 50% compared to drop in rate
-GET A FREE YEAR OF MOMCO INTERNATIONAL!We handle the hassle of registering/updating your membership to MOPS International (Annual Subscription of $35/year REQUIRED)

