2025-2026 MSWB Sponsorship

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ANNUAL SUSTAINING SPONSOR BENEFITS: Most prominent name and logo on ALL materials and year-round across the Main Street website. Logo on Historic West Branch Visitor Guide brochures. Mention in all MSWB press releases and e-newsletters. Quarterly "Sponsor Spotlights" on social media to highlight your community involvement and showcase your business. Shared on Facebook and Instagram with tags to your business page. Premier presence at ALL events (logo, live mentions, tags, etc.)
PLATINUM EVENT SPONSOR BENEFITS: Applies to ALL events! Most prominent name and logo on ALL event materials and event webpages. Mention in all event press releases and e-newsletters. A dedicated "Sponsor Spotlight" to highlight your community involvement and showcase your business on Facebook and Instagram with tags to your page. Premier presence at ALL events.
GOLD SPONSOR BENEFITS: For selected event(s) Prominent name and logo inclusion on printed materials (banner, posters, brochures, maps) Premier inclusion in paid advertising for event Inclusion in event specific press releases Logo placement on event webpage Premier event presence
SILVER SPONSOR BENEFITS: For selected event(s) Name on all printed materials Mention in press releases Name on website Name & tag on social media (event page)
BRONZE SPONSOR BENEFITS: For selected event(s) Name inclusion on event brochures Name on website
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