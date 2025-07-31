Offered by

Boy Scouts of America Pack 101

About the memberships

2025-2026 Pack 101 Dues

Pack Dues
$100

Valid until March 9, 2027

All Scouts: Pack dues help cover the costs of awards and recognition, crafts, and special events.

Pack Dues
$100

Valid until March 9, 2027

Pack Dues
$53

Valid until March 9, 2027

Ethan Rose, Corbin Girton and Will Harbeson ONLY. This is the balance between what you paid in December and for the entire upcoming year. You will be on the same schedule as everyone else going forward.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!