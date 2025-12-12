2025-2026 PACK DUES

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About the memberships
Valid until April 16, 2027
Choose this option to pay the $75 in Pack Dues now.
Renews monthly
Choose this option to have a set amount deducted monthly until dues are paid in full. $12.50/month minimum.
Valid until April 16, 2027
Choose this option if you can not pay in full now, but can pay another amount.
Valid until April 16, 2027
Choose this option to apply for your Scout's Pack Dues to be covered through our limited scholarship fund. NO QUESTIONS ASKED.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!