CUB SCOUT PACK 127

Offered by

CUB SCOUT PACK 127

About the memberships

2025-2026 PACK DUES

OPTION 1: PAY IN FULL NOW
$75

Valid until April 16, 2027

Choose this option to pay the $75 in Pack Dues now.

-OR- OPTION 2: PAY OVER TIME
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Choose this option to have a set amount deducted monthly until dues are paid in full. $12.50/month minimum.

-OR- OPTION 3: PAY WHAT YOU CAN
Pay what you can

Valid until April 16, 2027

Choose this option if you can not pay in full now, but can pay another amount.

-OR- OPTION 4: APPLY FOR A SCHOLARSHIP
Free

Valid until April 16, 2027

Choose this option to apply for your Scout's Pack Dues to be covered through our limited scholarship fund. NO QUESTIONS ASKED. 

Add a donation for CUB SCOUT PACK 127

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