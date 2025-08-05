Parents Of Briscoe

2025-2026 POB No Sale FUNdraiser!

$25 Donation
$25 Donation
$25

Instead of baking, shopping for ingredients, and stressing over frosting, here’s the money I would have spent on those baked goods.

$50 Donation
$50 Donation
$50

Instead of bothering friends, family, and coworkers to buy wrapping paper… here’s the money I would’ve spent anyway!

$75 Donation
$75 Donation
$75

Instead of walking, dancing, jumping, or running in any activity with ‘thon’ in the name… here’s the money I would’ve spent on my student’s ‘free’ shirt!

$125 Donation
$125 Donation
$125

Instead of buying raffle tickets, here’s the money I’d gladly spend to make sure my kid gets an excused absence and not miss out on all the excitement at Urban Air Adventure Park.

$200 Donation
$200 Donation
$200

Instead of buying twice as many raffle tickets, here’s the money I’d spend to make sure another child from my household gets an excused absence and doesn’t miss out on Urban Air Adventure Park.

