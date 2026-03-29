2025-2026 Precious Pearls Cotillion Sponsorship

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Full page - 8.5" x 11" Please submit camera-ready art. EXACT message must be full page - 8.5" x 11". Message must fit the requested size. Sponsorship ads may include a photograph. Photos must be submitted as high-resolution JPEG, PNG, or PDG files. Submit all ad copy to [email protected].
Half page - 8.5" x 5.5” (horizontal) Please submit camera-ready art. EXACT message must be half page - 8.5" x 5.5". Message must fit the requested size. Sponsorship ads may include a photograph. Photos must be submitted as high-resolution JPEG, PNG, or PDG files. Submit all ad copy to [email protected].
Quarter page - 4.5” x 5.5” Please submit camera-ready art. EXACT message must be quarter page - 4.5" x 5.5". Message must fit the requested size. Sponsorship ads may include a photograph. Photos must be submitted as high-resolution JPEG, PNG, or PDG files. Submit all ad copy to [email protected].
Business Card, 1/8 page - 2.125" x 2.75" Please submit camera-ready art. EXACT message must be one-eighth page - 2.125" x 2.75". Message must fit the requested size. Sponsorship ads may include a photograph. Photos must be submitted as high-resolution JPEG, PNG, or PDG files. Submit all ad copy to [email protected].
Purchase a Patron Ad using this option. Select 1 from the drop down. Enter the amount for your ad in the DONATION box at the bottom of this page. Enter the text as it should appear in your sourvenir journal at checkout. Spelling must be correct. Names may include a TITLE (Mr., Mrs., Ms., Miss, Reverend, Colonel, Dr., etc.) Nicknames will not be allowed. (Max 50 characters)
Make a general DONATION to the Precious Pearls Cotillion Program or to.a specific Debutante using this option. Select 1 from the drop down. Enter the amount for your ad in the DONATION box at the bottom of this page. At checkout, select Ladies of Vision Charities for general donations or a Debutante to contribute to her direct scholarship. DONOR INFO WILL NOT appear in the Souvenir Journal. Donations will be accepted until May 25, 2026.
Enter for one (1) chance to win a $500 Southwest gift card. Redeemable anywhere Southwest flies. No expiration date.
Enter for three (3) chances to win a $500 Southwest gift card. Redeemable anywhere Southwest flies. No expiration date
Enter for seven (7) chances to win a $500 Southwest gift card.Redeemable anywhere Southwest flies. No expiration date.
Enter for fifteen (15) chances to win a $500 Southwest gift card.Redeemable anywhere Southwest flies. No expiration date
Enter for one (1) chance to win a $500 Marriott gift card. Redeemable at any Marriott property. No expiration date
Enter for three (3) chances to win a $500 Marriott gift card. Redeemable at any Marriott property. No expiration date.
Enter for seven (7) chances to win a $500 Marriott gift card. Redeemable at any Marriott property. No expiration date.
Enter for fifteen (15) chances to win a $500 Marriott gift card. Redeemable at any Marriott property. No expiration date.
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