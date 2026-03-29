Ladies of Vision Charities, Inc.

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Ladies of Vision Charities, Inc.

About this raffle

2025-2026 Precious Pearls Cotillion Sponsorship

Souvenir Journal Advertisement - Full page
$500

Full page - 8.5" x 11" Please submit camera-ready art. EXACT message must be full page - 8.5" x 11". Message must fit the requested size. Sponsorship ads may include a photograph. Photos must be submitted as high-resolution JPEG, PNG, or PDG files. Submit all ad copy to [email protected].

Souvenir Journal Advertisement - Half page
$250

Half page - 8.5" x 5.5” (horizontal) Please submit camera-ready art. EXACT message must be half page - 8.5" x 5.5". Message must fit the requested size. Sponsorship ads may include a photograph. Photos must be submitted as high-resolution JPEG, PNG, or PDG files. Submit all ad copy to [email protected].

Souvenir Journal Advertisement - Quarter page 4.5” x 5.5”
$100

Quarter page - 4.5” x 5.5” Please submit camera-ready art. EXACT message must be quarter page - 4.5" x 5.5". Message must fit the requested size. Sponsorship ads may include a photograph. Photos must be submitted as high-resolution JPEG, PNG, or PDG files. Submit all ad copy to [email protected].

Souvenir Journal Advertisement - Business Card (horizontal)
$50

Business Card, 1/8 page - 2.125" x 2.75" Please submit camera-ready art. EXACT message must be one-eighth page - 2.125" x 2.75". Message must fit the requested size. Sponsorship ads may include a photograph. Photos must be submitted as high-resolution JPEG, PNG, or PDG files. Submit all ad copy to [email protected].

Patron Advertisement
Free

Purchase a Patron Ad using this option. Select 1 from the drop down. Enter the amount for your ad in the DONATION box at the bottom of this page. Enter the text as it should appear in your sourvenir journal at checkout. Spelling must be correct. Names may include a TITLE (Mr., Mrs., Ms., Miss, Reverend, Colonel, Dr., etc.) Nicknames will not be allowed. (Max 50 characters)

General Donation
Free

Make a general DONATION to the Precious Pearls Cotillion Program or to.a specific Debutante using this option. Select 1 from the drop down. Enter the amount for your ad in the DONATION box at the bottom of this page. At checkout, select Ladies of Vision Charities for general donations or a Debutante to contribute to her direct scholarship. DONOR INFO WILL NOT appear in the Souvenir Journal. Donations will be accepted until May 25, 2026.

Southwest Gift Gard - 1 ticket
$10

Enter for one (1) chance to win a $500 Southwest gift card. Redeemable anywhere Southwest flies. No expiration date.

Southwest Gift Card - 3 tickets
$25

Enter for three (3) chances to win a $500 Southwest gift card. Redeemable anywhere Southwest flies. No expiration date

Southwest Gift Card - 7 tickets
$50

Enter for seven (7) chances to win a $500 Southwest gift card.Redeemable anywhere Southwest flies. No expiration date.

Southwest Gift Card - 15 tickets
$100

Enter for fifteen (15) chances to win a $500 Southwest gift card.Redeemable anywhere Southwest flies. No expiration date

Marriott GIft Card - 1 ticket
$10

Enter for one (1) chance to win a $500 Marriott gift card. Redeemable at any Marriott property. No expiration date

Marriott Gift Card - 3 tickets
$25

Enter for three (3) chances to win a $500 Marriott gift card. Redeemable at any Marriott property. No expiration date.

Marriott Gift Card - 7 tickets
$50

Enter for seven (7) chances to win a $500 Marriott gift card. Redeemable at any Marriott property. No expiration date.

Marriott Gift Card - 15 tickets
$100

Enter for fifteen (15) chances to win a $500 Marriott gift card. Redeemable at any Marriott property. No expiration date.

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