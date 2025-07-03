Lolek Theatre Company, Christ the King

Lolek Theatre Company, Christ the King

2025-2026 Production Fees & Optional Purchases

Sound of Music Production Fee
$50
Sound of Music Purchase My Script
$10

Sound of Music and Wizard of Oz scripts are available for purchase (the other scripts are not available for purchase). For $10, the student may keep their script and write/highlight or have other students sign it as a keepsake. If not purchased, the script must be returned at the deadline prior to tech week in good condition with no marks.

Wizard of Oz Production Fee
$50
Wizard of Oz Purchase My Script
$10

Wizard of Oz Little Sibling "Cameo"
$20

Little sibling participating in a "cameo" appearance in The Wizard of Oz.

You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown Production Fee
$50
The Little Mermaid Production Fee
$50
The Little Mermaid Little Sibling "Cameo"
$20

Little sibling participating in a "cameo" appearance in The Little Mermaid.

2025-2026 Member Button item
2025-2026 Member Button
$2

This is a 2.25" round button to share that you are a 2025-2026 Lolek member. It is a fun collectible for each season. Many family members enjoy wearing them too. Wear it when you see a Lolek show or attend a Lolek event, or put it on your backpack! We have a limited quantity that are available for purchase until they are sold out.

