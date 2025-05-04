Chaparral High School Cheer and Stunt

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Chaparral High School Cheer and Stunt

About this shop

2025-2026 Puma Cheer Store

Junior Puma Cheer 2025 Shirt item
Junior Puma Cheer 2025 Shirt
$12

Adult shirts for anyone who wants a shirt to wear for Junior Puma this year! Must order by 9/14 9pm. *Optional*

Metallic Pink Poms-pair, recycled item
Metallic Pink Poms-pair, recycled
$20

Previously-owned but fairly new pair of pink metallic Poms. Purchased new would be $30+tax. Order “1” for a pair!

Due 7/15! - HOCO FEES*** item
Due 7/15! - HOCO FEES***
$125

***NOTE: ATHLETES WHO SECURED A DONOR ARE EXEMPT. Hoco choreographer, accessories/flower crown, costumes, Hoco team dinner, misc rehearsal items

DUE 8/1! - JV & FRESH AWAY GAME TRANSPORTATION item
DUE 8/1! - JV & FRESH AWAY GAME TRANSPORTATION
$45

Bus fees for away games outside of local area

Due 8/1! - VARSITY TRANSPORTATION FEES item
Due 8/1! - VARSITY TRANSPORTATION FEES
$250

Bus fees for away games outside of local area

DUE 8/1! - VARSITY GAME DAY MEALS item
DUE 8/1! - VARSITY GAME DAY MEALS
$125
DUE 8/1! - VARSITY SPIRIT ITEMS item
DUE 8/1! - VARSITY SPIRIT ITEMS
$50

Accessories for events and games. TBD by coaches

Due 6/20! Game Day Poms-one pair item
Due 6/20! Game Day Poms-one pair
$26

One pair of game-day poms. Order “1” to receive a pair.

DUE 6/20! Spiritwear and Game Day Bows item
DUE 6/20! Spiritwear and Game Day Bows
$200

Payment for Spiritwear and Bows. Picture is vintage Puma cheer samples, not this year's items.

Navy Cheer Parent/Sibling T-shirt item
Navy Cheer Parent/Sibling T-shirt
$20

Sizes are limited. Will place a new order over the summer for a different style.

PUMA Cheer Personalized Ballcap item
PUMA Cheer Personalized Ballcap
$20

Celebrate your Puma Cheerleader with this personalized ball cap!

**as this is a custom item, please allow lead time for manufacturing. Personalization on next page.

Puma Twist-and-Fold Fan item
Puma Twist-and-Fold Fan
$5

Show your Puma Pride with a hand-held fan to keep you cool during those hot summer games!

Stickers - price each item
Stickers - price each
$2
Junior Puma Child Shirt item
Junior Puma Child Shirt
$10
2024 Stunt Beach Towel item
2024 Stunt Beach Towel
$20

These plush towels were the end-of-year awards for Stunt Athletes - could your household use one?

Assorted Other Bows, price per bow item
Assorted Other Bows, price per bow
$5
Due 5/21! Nfinity cheer backpack item
Due 5/21! Nfinity cheer backpack
$150

New Puma Cheerleaders Only! Nfinity backpack with custom embroidery and bedazzling.

Due 5/16! Cheer Box item
Due 5/16! Cheer Box
$210

New Puma Cheerleaders only, or any returner who does not have the Cheer-Mo box. Box comes in plain wood. Directions will be provided at a later date about box painting and decor.

Due 5/7! Cheer Camp Deposit item
Due 5/7! Cheer Camp Deposit
$300

You can also pay the camp balance available further down the page.

Due 5/28! Cheer Camp Balance item
Due 5/28! Cheer Camp Balance
$350

Can be paid at the same time as the Camp Deposit

Add a donation for Chaparral High School Cheer and Stunt

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