2025-2026 Puma Cheer Store

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Adult shirts for anyone who wants a shirt to wear for Junior Puma this year! Must order by 9/14 9pm. *Optional*
Previously-owned but fairly new pair of pink metallic Poms. Purchased new would be $30+tax. Order “1” for a pair!
***NOTE: ATHLETES WHO SECURED A DONOR ARE EXEMPT. Hoco choreographer, accessories/flower crown, costumes, Hoco team dinner, misc rehearsal items
Bus fees for away games outside of local area
Bus fees for away games outside of local area
Accessories for events and games. TBD by coaches
One pair of game-day poms. Order “1” to receive a pair.
Payment for Spiritwear and Bows. Picture is vintage Puma cheer samples, not this year's items.
Sizes are limited. Will place a new order over the summer for a different style.
Celebrate your Puma Cheerleader with this personalized ball cap!
**as this is a custom item, please allow lead time for manufacturing. Personalization on next page.
Show your Puma Pride with a hand-held fan to keep you cool during those hot summer games!
These plush towels were the end-of-year awards for Stunt Athletes - could your household use one?
New Puma Cheerleaders Only! Nfinity backpack with custom embroidery and bedazzling.
New Puma Cheerleaders only, or any returner who does not have the Cheer-Mo box. Box comes in plain wood. Directions will be provided at a later date about box painting and decor.
You can also pay the camp balance available further down the page.
Can be paid at the same time as the Camp Deposit
$
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