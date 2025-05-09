2025-2026 Region Level Sponsorship

- 4 total registrations for Fall Conference 2025 or Spring Forum 2026 (can be applied to one or both conferences) - Full page ads in printed and digital programs for Fall Conference 2025 and Spring Forum 2026 1st level sponsor for Fall Conference and Spring Forum (includes all benefits not included on this list for each respective level) - Company logo credited on annual region video - Company logo on printed signage for each conference - Company logo credited on follow up videos for each conference - Company logo on region newsletter - Company logo displayed on presentation screen at each conference - Company logo on PSW region website - Company logo included in social media recognition for each conference

- 4 total registrations for Fall Conference 2025 or Spring Forum 2026 (can be applied to one or both conferences) - Full page ads in printed and digital programs for Fall Conference 2025 and Spring Forum 2026 1st level sponsor for Fall Conference and Spring Forum (includes all benefits not included on this list for each respective level) - Company logo credited on annual region video - Company logo on printed signage for each conference - Company logo credited on follow up videos for each conference - Company logo on region newsletter - Company logo displayed on presentation screen at each conference - Company logo on PSW region website - Company logo included in social media recognition for each conference

seeMoreDetailsMobile