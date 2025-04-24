Offered by

Chinmaya Mission NWI

About the memberships

2025-2026 Registration

Bala Vihar Annual Family Enrollment 2025-2026
$550

Valid for one year

Enroll your family with only $550.00 for a year which includes free lunch prasadam, festivities, cultural program and learning.
Includes Bala vihar classes for the children, Adult Study Group participation for the parents. Also makes the family eligible for participation in other Mission programs open only to Bala vihar children, such as Geeta Chanting, Swaranjali etc.

Annual Adult Individual Enrollment 2025-2026
$450

Valid for one year

New Registration-Prorated for Dec/Jan start
$351

Valid for one year

(Late registration after December)

Add a donation for Chinmaya Mission NWI

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!