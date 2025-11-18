Rocket Wrestling

Offered by

Rocket Wrestling

About this shop

2025-2026 Registration & Warms Ups - Aishah

Registration item
Registration
$100

Late Registration starts 10/1/2025

RWC Sweatshirt (Port & Co Brand) *REQUIRED UNLESS YOU HAVE* item
RWC Sweatshirt (Port & Co Brand) *REQUIRED UNLESS YOU HAVE*
$35

This is required for all tournaments to be worn for Warm-Ups. Size will be asked after you select quantity per item and click select below. If you have warm ups that still fit they are the exact same as last season. A size chart can be found on our website under Reg/Gear.

RWC Sweatpants (Port & Co Brand) *REQUIRED UNLESS YOU HAVE* item
RWC Sweatpants (Port & Co Brand) *REQUIRED UNLESS YOU HAVE*
$30

RUN BIG!! This is required for all tournaments to be worn for Warm-Ups. Size will be asked after you select quantity per item and click select below. If you have warm ups that still fit they are the exact same as last season. A size chart can be found on our website under Reg/Gear.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!