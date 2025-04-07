Drake University Sigma Chi House Corporation

Offered by

Drake University Sigma Chi House Corporation

About this shop

2025-2026 Rent

Full Semester - No Discount item
Full Semester - No Discount
$3,500

Eight (8) active live ins. Rent is $3,500 per semester. Paid after deadline. No additional discount offered.

Monthly Payments (8 residents) item
Monthly Payments (8 residents)
$875

Eight (8) active live ins. Rent is $875 per month. Eight (8) payments for the year. The payment for August/September is due on August 24. Remaining payments due on the 1st of each month thereafter. (Oct, Nov, Dec, Jan, Feb, Mar)

2025 - Partial Payment item
2025 - Partial Payment
$50

Partial payment. Select the number of tickets you need in your order to get you to your payment amount, in $50 increments.

Late Fees item
Late Fees
$10

Add in $10 increments up to a max of $40.

Rental Deposit item
Rental Deposit
$400

Payment option for damage deposit for new live-ins, if applicable.

Add a donation for Drake University Sigma Chi House Corporation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!