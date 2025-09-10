2025-2026 SC-9212

This is a $10 monthly payment until your trailman's dues have been paid in full.
Woodlands dues cover the period of September through May. Nav/Ad dues cover the period from September through August.
This is a $45 payment. It covers half of your Woodlands yearly dues. It will need to be paid twice during the year.
Woodlands dues cover the period of September through May.
This is a one-time payment of $90. It will cover your Woodland's dues from September through May.
This is a $10 monthly payment until the $120 dues have been paid in full.
Nav/Ad dues cover the period from September through August.
This is a one-time payment of $120.
It will cover your Nav/Ad dues for the entire period of September through August.
