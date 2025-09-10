2025-2026 SC-9212

Dues paid monthly
$10

This is a $10 monthly payment until your trailman's dues have been paid in full.


Woodlands dues cover the period of September through May. Nav/Ad dues cover the period from September through August.

Woodlands Dues - HALF a year item
Woodlands Dues - HALF a year
$45

This is a $45 payment. It covers half of your Woodlands yearly dues. It will need to be paid twice during the year.


Woodlands dues cover the period of September through May.

Woodlands Dues - in full 1 year item
Woodlands Dues - in full 1 year
$90

This is a one-time payment of $90. It will cover your Woodland's dues from September through May.

Nav/Ad Dues - Half year
$60

This is a $10 monthly payment until the $120 dues have been paid in full.


Nav/Ad dues cover the period from September through August.

Nav/Ad dues - in full
$120

This is a one-time payment of $120.


It will cover your Nav/Ad dues for the entire period of September through August.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing