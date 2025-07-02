Monroe Symphony Orchestra

Offered by

Monroe Symphony Orchestra

About the memberships

2025–2026 Season

PATRON Season Membership
$150

Renews yearly on: May 30

One ticket and one table seat (for table seating concerts).

SECTION Season Membership
$300

Renews yearly on: May 30

Two tickets and two table seats (for table-seating concerts).

CONCERTMASTER Season Membership
$700

Renews yearly on: May 30

Four tickets and four table seats (for table-seating concerts). Also Program Acknowledgement.

SOLOIST Season Membership
$1,000

Renews yearly on: May 30

Six tickets and one table of six (for table seating-concerts). Also Program Acknowledgement and after-party socials when available.

CRYSTAL BATON Season Sponsorship
$1,500

Renews yearly on: May 30

Eight tickets and one table of eight (for table-seating concerts). Also Program Acknowledgement and after-party socials when available.

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