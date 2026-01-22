Cleveland Ice Storm Skating Club

Hosted by

Cleveland Ice Storm Skating Club

About this event

2025-2026 Season Banquet

30855 Center Ridge Rd

Westlake, OH 44145, USA

Parent Ticket - Chicken Parmesan Buffet
$40

Chicken Parmesan with Marinara, Roasted Potatoes, California Mixed Veggies, Salad, Dinner Rolls

Parent Ticket - Chicken Tenders Buffet
$32

Chicken Tenders, Tater Tots, Fruit

Parent Ticket - Vegan/Vegetarian Meal
$40

Eggplant Parmesan with Vegan Cheese, Pasta with Marinara, Roasted Potatoes, California Mixed Veggies

Parent Ticket - Gluten Free Meal
$40

Gluten Free Chicken (Grilled and Marinated), Roasted Potatoes, California Mixed Veggies
(No Pasta)

Parent Ticket - Dairy Free Meal
$40

Vegan Cheese on Chicken Parmesan, Pasta with Marinara, Roasted Potatoes, California Mixed Veggies

Skater Ticket - Chicken Parmesan Buffet
Free

Chicken Parmesan with Marinara, Roasted Potatoes, California Mixed Veggies, Salad, Dinner Rolls

Skater Ticket - Chicken Tenders Buffet
Free

Chicken Tenders, Tater Tots, Fruit

Skater Ticket - Vegan/Vegetarian Meal
Free

Eggplant Parmesan with Vegan Cheese, Pasta with Marinara, Roasted Potatoes, California Mixed Veggies

Skater Ticket - Gluten Free Meal
Free

Gluten Free Chicken (Grilled and Marinated), Roasted Potatoes, California Mixed Veggies
(No Pasta)

Skater Ticket - Dairy Free Meal
Free

Vegan Cheese on Chicken Parmesan, Pasta with Marinara, Roasted Potatoes, California Mixed Veggies

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