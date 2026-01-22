2025-2026 Season Banquet

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Chicken Parmesan with Marinara, Roasted Potatoes, California Mixed Veggies, Salad, Dinner Rolls
Chicken Tenders, Tater Tots, Fruit
Eggplant Parmesan with Vegan Cheese, Pasta with Marinara, Roasted Potatoes, California Mixed Veggies
Gluten Free Chicken (Grilled and Marinated), Roasted Potatoes, California Mixed Veggies
(No Pasta)
Vegan Cheese on Chicken Parmesan, Pasta with Marinara, Roasted Potatoes, California Mixed Veggies
Chicken Parmesan with Marinara, Roasted Potatoes, California Mixed Veggies, Salad, Dinner Rolls
Chicken Tenders, Tater Tots, Fruit
Eggplant Parmesan with Vegan Cheese, Pasta with Marinara, Roasted Potatoes, California Mixed Veggies
Gluten Free Chicken (Grilled and Marinated), Roasted Potatoes, California Mixed Veggies
(No Pasta)
Vegan Cheese on Chicken Parmesan, Pasta with Marinara, Roasted Potatoes, California Mixed Veggies
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