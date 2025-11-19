Lolek Theatre Company, Christ the King

Lolek Theatre Company, Christ the King

2025-2026 Season Ornaments

Ornament: The Wizard of Oz item
Ornament: The Wizard of Oz
$10

Ornaments will be available for pick-up during the show. These will stop being available for purchase when we begin printing the next show.

Ornament - The Sound of Music item
Ornament - The Sound of Music
$10

Will be available for pick-up before Christmas.

Ornament - You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown item
Ornament - You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown
$10

Will be available for pick-up during You're a Good Man Charlie Brown rehearsals.

Ornament - The Little Mermaid item
Ornament - The Little Mermaid
$10
Bundle Price
$35

Get one of each ornament (The Sound of Music, The Wizard of Oz, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, and The Little Mermaid). You'll get 4 ornaments and enjoy a discount. The ornaments will be delivered to you as they each become available.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!