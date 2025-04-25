2025-2026 Season Passes

To choose your three performances please email [email protected]



Arrival at the show: Please arrive no later than 5 minutes prior to showtime. If you are stuck in traffic or otherwise unavoidably detained please let us know by calling 352-593-0027 so we can try to arrange your seat in a location that is easy to get into after the show begins. Our floor is used as an extension of our stage, so late seating can become very difficult. Late arrivals after the show begins may need to wait to be seated until intermission depending on the show.