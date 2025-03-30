2025-2026 Season Tickets

Six Concerts - General Admission
$99.96

Ticket price is a donation to Scottsdale Philharmonic.

Six Concerts - VIP
$174.96

Elite Partner (Tier 1)
$1,000

Become an Elite Partner with a tax-deductible donation of $1,000.


You will receive Premium Reserved VIP Seats at each concert for family and friends.


Special Recognition in the Patron Section of the Program.


VIP status for all Special Events.

Elite Partner (Tier 2)
$2,500

Become an Elite Partner with a tax-deductible donation of $2,500.


VIP status for all Special Events.

Elite Partner (Tier 3)
$5,000

Become an Elite Partner with a tax-deductible donation of $5,000.


You will be invited to attend a private dinner with a board trustee or the conductor.


VIP status for all Special Events.

