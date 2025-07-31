Dancing Through the Lou

Hosted by
About this raffle
Charmette Academy of Dance - $150 Gift Card
The Spirit Barre - $100 Gift Card
On Pointe Dancewear - $50 Gift Card & Dance Goodies
Glow Up Mobile Tan - 3 Spray Tans
Basket Value: 500
Otto Orthodontics - $2000 towards an orthodontic treatment & whitening pens
Barron Gymnastics - $150 gift card & Ty plush
Science Center - 8 Planetarium tickets, 8 Omnimax tickets & 8 Discovery Room tickets
Cakewish - $200 Gift Card
Ellie Viv - $50 Gift Card
Fizz Facial Bar - 2 Classic Bar facials, at home sheet mask & skincare accessories
Basket Value: $3,000
Abeille Feeding Clinic - Lactation Assessment
Boom Pilates - 3 Pilates Group Classes
The Only Facial - Signature Facial & Spa Goodies
The Ellenor - $50 Gift Card & book
Libbys Blowtique - Blowout
New Mom School - Class Series
Tot Spot Social - 2 Play Passes
Art of Entertaining - $25 Gift Card
Basket Value: $1,000
Jaclyn Miller Photography - Mini Photo Session & 10 High Resolution Images
Til Death Do We Art - Makeup Application & Dry Hair Style
Face Foundrie - Focused Facial & Skincare
Blown Away Blow Dry Bar - $100 Gift Card
Basket Value: $900
Splash Boutique - $100 Gift Card
Detalle Boutique - $100 Gift Card
Leopard Boutique - $100 Gift Card
There She Goes Boutique - $50 Gift Card
Cha Boutique - $50 Gift Card
Story Seven - $50 Gift Card
Never Enough Boutique - $25 Gift Card
Paperdolls Boutique - $25 Gift Card + STL Hat
Basket Value: $500
BOCA Orthodontic Studio - $1000 towards Orthodontic treatment & $100 towards whitening treatment
Rainforest Head Spa - 1 Headspa service
April Berkovich - Endosperes Facial & Red light therapy
Drybar - 1 Blowout & Add on treatment
Lesko Health-1:1 Nutrition consultation & 6 months membership of approved recipes
Metro Med Spa - Platinum Hydrafacial
Barre STL - 1 Month Unlimited Classes
Burn Bootcamp - 1 Month Unlimited Classes & Water Bottle
PLNK - 5 Class Pack & Lagree socks
Glow Candle Co - 2 Candles
Basket Value: $3,100
Namaste Yoga - Private yoga class for 24 people
SOL Sunless Tan - Spray tan party for 10 people
Basket Value: $1,500
The Bao - $200 Gift Card
Baileys Restaurants - $75 Gift Card
Ivy Cafe - $50 Gift Card
Robust - $50 Gift Card
Madrina - $50 Gift Card
Knead Bakehouse - $50 Gift Card
Uncle Leos - $50 Gift Card & Quarter Zip
Vanilla Sugar Bake Shoppe - Mixed Dozen Cookie Box
Biggies - $30 Gift Card
Session Taco - $25 Gift Card
Press Pizza - $25 Gift Card
DiGregorios Italian Market - $25 Gift Card
Dirty Pop - 3 Dirty sodas & 3 popcorns
Volpi Meats - Assortment of meats
Blood and Sand - 1 year membership
Basket Value: $1,125
The Photo Bus STL - 24 Hour Selfie Booth Rental - includes pictures, gifs & boomerangs
Lou Lou Balloon Co. - $50 Gift Card
Kidz Play STL - $50 Gift Card
Initial Design - $50 Gift Card
314 Cakes - 2 dozen cakes
Custom Jamz STL - Large Custom Blanket
Basket Value: $700
Dogtopia - $100 Gift Card
Whisker Station - Cat themed swag bag
Purina - Cat themed swag bag
Basket Value: $300
Happy Oaks Rereat - 2 night condo stay (2 bedroom/2.5 bathrooms-weekday stay before memorial day)
Silver Dollar City - 2 Admissions
Basket Value: $800
