Stars Of Tomorrow Dance Co

Hosted by

Stars Of Tomorrow Dance Co

About this raffle

Dancing Through the Lou

Dancing in The Lou Basket
$10

Charmette Academy of Dance - $150 Gift Card

The Spirit Barre - $100 Gift Card
On Pointe Dancewear - $50 Gift Card & Dance Goodies
Glow Up Mobile Tan - 3 Spray Tans


Basket Value: 500

Kids of the Lou Basket
$10

Otto Orthodontics - $2000 towards an orthodontic treatment & whitening pens
Barron Gymnastics - $150 gift card & Ty plush

Science Center - 8 Planetarium tickets, 8 Omnimax tickets & 8 Discovery Room tickets
Cakewish - $200 Gift Card
Ellie Viv - $50 Gift Card
Fizz Facial Bar - 2 Classic Bar facials, at home sheet mask & skincare accessories


Basket Value: $3,000

New Moms of the Lou Basket
$10

Abeille Feeding Clinic - Lactation Assessment
Boom Pilates - 3 Pilates Group Classes

The Only Facial - Signature Facial & Spa Goodies

The Ellenor - $50 Gift Card & book
Libbys Blowtique - Blowout

New Mom School - Class Series
Tot Spot Social - 2 Play Passes

Art of Entertaining - $25 Gift Card


Basket Value: $1,000

Family Memories in the Lou Basket
$10

Jaclyn Miller Photography - Mini Photo Session & 10 High Resolution Images
Til Death Do We Art - Makeup Application & Dry Hair Style
Face Foundrie - Focused Facial & Skincare
Blown Away Blow Dry Bar - $100 Gift Card


Basket Value: $900

Shopping in the Lou Basket
$10

Splash Boutique - $100 Gift Card
Detalle Boutique - $100 Gift Card
Leopard Boutique - $100 Gift Card

There She Goes Boutique - $50 Gift Card
Cha Boutique - $50 Gift Card

Story Seven - $50 Gift Card
Never Enough Boutique - $25 Gift Card
Paperdolls Boutique - $25 Gift Card + STL Hat


Basket Value: $500

Self Care in the Lou Basket
$10

BOCA Orthodontic Studio - $1000 towards Orthodontic treatment & $100 towards whitening treatment
Rainforest Head Spa - 1 Headspa service
April Berkovich - Endosperes Facial & Red light therapy
Drybar - 1 Blowout & Add on treatment
Lesko Health-1:1 Nutrition consultation & 6 months membership of approved recipes
Metro Med Spa - Platinum Hydrafacial
Barre STL - 1 Month Unlimited Classes

Burn Bootcamp - 1 Month Unlimited Classes & Water Bottle
PLNK - 5 Class Pack & Lagree socks
Glow Candle Co - 2 Candles


Basket Value: $3,100

Ultimate Girls Day in the Lou Basket
$10

Namaste Yoga - Private yoga class for 24 people
SOL Sunless Tan - Spray tan party for 10 people


Basket Value: $1,500

Eating in the Lou Basket
$10

The Bao - $200 Gift Card

Baileys Restaurants - $75 Gift Card

Ivy Cafe - $50 Gift Card

Robust - $50 Gift Card

Madrina - $50 Gift Card

Knead Bakehouse - $50 Gift Card

Uncle Leos - $50 Gift Card & Quarter Zip

Vanilla Sugar Bake Shoppe - Mixed Dozen Cookie Box

Biggies - $30 Gift Card

Session Taco - $25 Gift Card

Press Pizza - $25 Gift Card

DiGregorios Italian Market - $25 Gift Card

Dirty Pop - 3 Dirty sodas & 3 popcorns

Volpi Meats - Assortment of meats

Blood and Sand - 1 year membership


Basket Value: $1,125

Kids Parties in the Lou Basket
$10

The Photo Bus STL - 24 Hour Selfie Booth Rental - includes pictures, gifs & boomerangs

Lou Lou Balloon Co. - $50 Gift Card

Kidz Play STL - $50 Gift Card

Initial Design - $50 Gift Card

314 Cakes - 2 dozen cakes

Custom Jamz STL - Large Custom Blanket


Basket Value: $700

Pets of the Lou Basket
$10

Dogtopia - $100 Gift Card

Whisker Station - Cat themed swag bag

Purina - Cat themed swag bag


Basket Value: $300

Branson Getaway from the Lou Basket
$10

Happy Oaks Rereat - 2 night condo stay (2 bedroom/2.5 bathrooms-weekday stay before memorial day)

Silver Dollar City - 2 Admissions


Basket Value: $800

Add a donation for Stars Of Tomorrow Dance Co

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!