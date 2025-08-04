St. Mary School Spirit Store

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Designed for everyday convenience, this durable tumbler helps keep beverages at the right temperature while fitting easily into your daily routin- whether you’re commuting, traveling, or cheering on our school community.
Show your school pride wherever you go with the St. Mary School License Plate Frame.
Perfect for families, alumni, and supporters, the St. Mary School License Plate Frame makes a great gift!
Made with recycled materials, this compact notebook has neatly lined pages ideal for notes, prayers, or reminders, along with an attached mini pen for easy, on-the-go use.
Students are allowed to wear their Spirit Shirt each Thursday with their uniform bottoms. Families are encouraged to wear Spirit Shirts to school events in the community. We encourage you to order Spirit Shirts for the entire family!
Please note: Only this year's spirit shirt is allowed to be worn to school on Thursdays.
Graphics and design by Brian Adriano. Limited edition. Special thanks to Allegiance Clothing courtesy of the Malko Family for being our provider this year.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!