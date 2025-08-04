St. Mary School Spirit Store

Students are allowed to wear their Spirit Shirt each Thursday with their uniform bottoms. Families are encouraged to wear Spirit Shirts to school events in the community. We encourage you to order Spirit Shirts for the entire family!





Please note: Only this year's spirit shirt is allowed to be worn to school on Thursdays.





Graphics and design by Brian Adriano. Limited edition. Special thanks to Allegiance Clothing courtesy of the Malko Family for being our provider this year.