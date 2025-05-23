2025-2026 Season Sponsorship Form

12 Premium Performance Tickets | Logo recognition on OBC website, social media, and performance signage | Full page advertisement in playbill | Special ticket discount for your employees | Onstage recognition
Platinum Sponsorship
$10,000
10 Premium Performance Tickets | Logo recognition on OBC website, social media, and performance signage | 1/2 page advertisement in playbill | Special ticket discount for your employees | Onstage recognition
Gold Sponsorship
$5,000
6 Premium Performance Tickets | Logo recognition on OBC website, social media, and performance signage | 1/2 page advertisement in playbill | Special ticket discount for your employees
Silver Sponsorship
$2,500
4 Premium Performance Tickets | Logo recognition on OBC website, social media, and performance signage | 1/4 page advertisement in playbill | Special ticket discount for your employees
Bronze Sponsorship
$1,500
2 Premium Performance Tickets | Logo recognition on OBC website, social media, and performance signage
