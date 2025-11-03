2025-2026 Sponsorship Opportunities

240 S Water St

Henderson, NV 89015, USA

🍀 Shamrock Level Sponsorship
$250
  • Thank You at Entertainment Stage and on Plaza Jumbotron
  • Web/Social Media Promotion
  • Parade Entry
🥈 Silver Level Sponsorship
$750

Includes all Shamrock Level benefits plus:

  • Midsize Logo on sponsor float in the parade.
  • Company Logo in the Official Festival & Parade Program (Must sponsor before 12/31/2025).
  • Company Name Announced as Sponsor During the Parade Route Broadcast and During the Festival.
🥇 Gold Level Sponsorship
$1,250

Includes all Shamrock and Silver Level benefits plus:

  • Large Logo on sponsor float in the parade.
  • One 10' x 10' Area for Booth Space (Must be occupied for the duration of the festival).
💎 Platinum Level Sponsorship
$5,000

Includes all Shamrock, Silver, and Gold Level benefits plus:

  • Extra Large Logo on sponsor float in the parade.
  • Access to the VIP Area at the Festival.
🥃 Whiskey Tasting Sponsorship
$1,000

A Specialty Opportunity

This sponsorship includes the Shamrock Level benefits plus:

  • Designated Sponsorship of the official Whiskey Tasting event (Minimum of 6 tastings offered over the weekend).
  • Company Logo in the Official Festival & Parade Program (Must sponsor before 12/31/2025).
🚗 Car Show Bar Sponsorship
$1,000

A Specialty Opportunity (Sunday Only)

This high-visibility sponsorship includes all Shamrock and Silver Level benefits plus:

  • Designated Sponsorship of the Car Show Bar area (Active on Sunday only).
  • Company Logo displayed prominently in the sponsored bar area.
🎤 Stage Bar Sponsorship
$3,500

A Specialty Opportunity

This high-impact sponsorship includes all Shamrock Level benefits, the following Silver Level benefits, plus:

  • Large Logo on sponsor float in the parade (an upgrade from the standard Silver Midsize Logo).
  • Company Logo displayed prominently in the sponsored Stage Bar area.
  • The standard Silver benefits: Company Logo in Official Program (Deadline: 12/31/2025) and Name Announced During Parade Broadcast & Festival.
🍺 Beer Garden Sponsorship
$5,000

A Premium Specialty Opportunity

This elite sponsorship offers high traffic and includes all Shamrock Level and Silver Level benefits, plus:

  • Large Logo on sponsor float in the parade (an upgrade from the standard Silver Midsize Logo).
  • Company Logo displayed prominently in the exclusive Main Beer Garden area—the festival's primary bar.


🎶 Main Entertainment Stage
$10,000

The Premier Specialty Opportunity

Sponsor the heartbeat of the festival! This top-tier package includes all Shamrock Level an Silver Level benefits, plus:

  • Extra Large Logo on sponsor float in the parade (a significant upgrade).
  • Access to the VIP Area at the Festival.


