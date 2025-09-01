2025-2026 Sponsorship Options

Empower Partner
$5,000

Includes:
- Investing in women leading to stronger project outcomes, increased innovation, and long-term industry sustainability.

-4 tickets and sponsorship for Installation and Awards Banquet (September 2026)
- $500 of sponsorship will support WIC Week events (March 2026)
- 4 Corporate 1-year memberships OR 2 registrations to NAWIC Annual Conference (August 2026 in Reno, NV)
- 8 registrations for general membership meetings
- $500 of sponsorship will support NFSF scholarships
- Ability to provide literature and/or swag at monthly membership meetings
- Company logo displayed on presentation screen at monthly meetings
- Company logo in monthly chapter newsletter
- Company logo on chapter website

-And more.....

Success Partner
$2,500

Includes:

- Investing in women leading to stronger project outcomes, increased innovation, and long-term industry sustainability.
- 4 tickets and sponsorship for Holiday Party (December 2025)
- $250 of sponsorship will support WIC Week events (March 2026)
- 2 Corporate 1-year memberships
- 4 registrations for general membership meetings
- $250 of sponsorship will support NFSF scholarships
- Ability to provide literature and/or swag at monthly membership meetings
- Company logo displayed on presentation screen at monthly meetings
- Company logo in monthly chapter newsletter
- Company logo on chapter website

- And more...

Sustain Partner
$1,500

Includes:

- Investing in women leading to stronger project outcomes, increased innovation, and long-term industry sustainability.
- 4 tickets and sponsorship for Heart Health Luncheon (February 2026)
- $150 of sponsorship will support WIC Week events (March 2026)
- 1 Corporate 1-year memberships
- 2 registrations for general membership meetings
- $150 of sponsorship will support NFSF scholarships
- Company logo displayed on presentation screen at monthly meetings
- Company logo in monthly chapter newsletter
- Company logo on chapter website

- And more...

Enrich Partner
$500

Includes:

- Investing in women leading to stronger project outcomes, increased innovation, and long-term industry sustainability.

- Company logo displayed on presentation screen at monthly meetings
- Company logo in monthly chapter newsletter
- Company logo on chapter website

-And more...

Support Partner
$250

For women-owned companies or small businesses with 25 or less employees.

Includes:

- Investing in women leading to stronger project outcomes, increased innovation, and long-term industry sustainability.
- Company logo displayed on presentation screen at monthly meetings
- Company logo in monthly chapter newsletter
- Company logo on chapter website

-And more...

