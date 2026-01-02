Hosted by

Carson Country USBC Youth Bowling

About this event

2025-2026 Super Super Scholarship Tournament

2171 E William St

Carson City, NV 89701, USA

Divisions A, B & D - Early Bird
$40
Available until Jan 18

Boy Divisions:
A. Averages of 165 and above (SCRATCH DIVISION)
B. Averages of 111 thru 164

Girl Divisions:
D. Averages of 111 and above (Girls with 165 and above average have the option to bowl in the Boys SCRATCH Division)

Divisions C & E - Early Bird
$30
Available until Jan 18

Division C (Boys): Standard averages of 110 and below


Division E (Girls): Standard averages of 110 and below

Roll-n-Grow - Early Bird
$20
Available until Jan 18

Roll-n-Grow Division (MUST be bowling in a Roll-n-Grow/Bumper League)

Divisions A, B & D - Late Entry
$45

Divisions C & E - late entry
$35

Roll-n-Grow -Late Entry
$25

