2025-2026 Super Super Scholarship Tournament

About this event
Boy Divisions:
A. Averages of 165 and above (SCRATCH DIVISION)
B. Averages of 111 thru 164
Girl Divisions:
D. Averages of 111 and above (Girls with 165 and above average have the option to bowl in the Boys SCRATCH Division)
Division C (Boys): Standard averages of 110 and below
Division E (Girls): Standard averages of 110 and below
Roll-n-Grow Division (MUST be bowling in a Roll-n-Grow/Bumper League)
