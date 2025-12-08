2025 - 2026 TMS Sports Uniforms

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This is the uniform for students enrolled in 7th & 8th graders in Athletics
This is the uniform for students enrolled in Pre-athletics.
This is the uniform for students enrolled in PE classes
This is the shirt for students enrolled in Athletics.
This is the shirt for students enrolled in Pre-athletics.
This is the shirt for students enrolled in PE classes
This is the shorts for students enrolled in Athletics or Pre-Athletics.
This is the shorts for students enrolled in PE.
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