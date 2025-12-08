Timberwood Middle School Sports Booster Club Inc

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Timberwood Middle School Sports Booster Club Inc

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2025 - 2026 TMS Sports Uniforms

Athletics Uniform Set item
Athletics Uniform Set
$25

This is the uniform for students enrolled in 7th & 8th graders in Athletics

Pre-Athletics Uniform Set item
Pre-Athletics Uniform Set item
Pre-Athletics Uniform Set
$25

This is the uniform for students enrolled in Pre-athletics.

PE Uniform Set item
PE Uniform Set
$25

This is the uniform for students enrolled in PE classes

Athletics Uniform Shirt Only item
Athletics Uniform Shirt Only
$14

This is the shirt for students enrolled in Athletics.

Pre-Athletics Uniform Shirt Only item
Pre-Athletics Uniform Shirt Only
$14

This is the shirt for students enrolled in Pre-athletics.

PE Uniform Shirt only item
PE Uniform Shirt only
$14

This is the shirt for students enrolled in PE classes

Athletics/Pre-Athletics Uniform Shorts Only item
Athletics/Pre-Athletics Uniform Shorts Only
$14

This is the shorts for students enrolled in Athletics or Pre-Athletics.

PE Uniform Shorts Only item
PE Uniform Shorts Only
$14

This is the shorts for students enrolled in PE.

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