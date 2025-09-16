2025-2026 Troop 70 Annual Registration

Registering as an Adult is important. Safety The BSA has policies in place to protect the safety of its members, especially youth members. To help ensure the safety of youth members, adults must register to participate in Scouting activities. Background check Registered adults agree to a background check by the BSA. The BSA also verifies that applicants are not on the Volunteer Screening Database, which lists individuals who have been prohibited from participating in Scouting due to abuse or misconduct. Youth Protection training Registered adults must complete a Youth Protection training course. Program offerings The BSA needs registered adults to offer a variety of program events and outings. Adults who stay overnight at BSA events must be registered as an adult volunteer or an adult program participant. Registration as a Merit Badge Counselor does not meet this requirement. Adults who are leaders or youth members are responsible for recognizing, responding to, and reporting any abuse or Youth Protection violations.