2025 - 2026 Troop Storefront

Families with 3 or more girls will pay full price dues for the first 2 girls and $25 for the 3+ girls.
Includes handbook & uniform, tax & shipping.
Includes tax & shipping.
Includes tax & shipping.
Includes tax & shipping.
Includes tax & shipping.
For all levels EXCEPT Pathfinder. If you have a Pathfinder, you will purchase the Pathfinder Bundle. Includes tax & shipping.
ONLY order these if you are NOT ordering a uniform. The uniform bundles come with these patches, but if you are coming from another troop, you will need to order these without a new uniform.
Change the quantity to match the amount you would like to donate.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!