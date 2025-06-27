2025 - 2026 Troop Storefront

Annual Dues
$85
Annual Dues (3+ siblings)
$25

Families with 3 or more girls will pay full price dues for the first 2 girls and $25 for the 3+ girls.

Class B T-shirt
$20
Pathfinders Bundle
$42.50

Includes handbook & uniform, tax & shipping.

Tenderheart uniform
$46.50

Includes tax & shipping.

Explorer Uniform
$46.50

Includes tax & shipping.

Pioneer Uniform
$25

Includes tax & shipping.

Patriot Uniform
$25

Includes tax & shipping.

PiPa Sash ONLY**
$8.95
Handbook
$25

For all levels EXCEPT Pathfinder. If you have a Pathfinder, you will purchase the Pathfinder Bundle. Includes tax & shipping.

0659 Patches
$4

ONLY order these if you are NOT ordering a uniform. The uniform bundles come with these patches, but if you are coming from another troop, you will need to order these without a new uniform.

Leader T-shirt
$20
Crewneck Sweatshirt
$35
Hoodie
$38
Donation to Scholarship & Benevolence Fund
$1

Change the quantity to match the amount you would like to donate.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!