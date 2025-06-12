2025-2026 Varsity Cheer UCA Summer Camp and Practice Wear
2025 Varsity Cheer UCA Camp (Aug 26–29)
$370
Join us for the 2025 UCA Summer Cheer Camp at Trails End Camp in Pennsylvania from August 26-29. Required for all athletes interested in join the team. Please note: All camp and practice wear payments are non-refundable. This policy allows us to finalize orders and reserve necessary camp resources in advance.
Join us for the 2025 UCA Summer Cheer Camp at Trails End Camp in Pennsylvania from August 26-29. Required for all athletes interested in join the team. Please note: All camp and practice wear payments are non-refundable. This policy allows us to finalize orders and reserve necessary camp resources in advance.
UCA Camp/Practice Wear
$250
Includes:
2 Custom T-Shirts
1 Custom Tank Top
3 Custom Camp Bottoms (variety of shorts)
All items are personalized for Ferrer Cheer and included in the official UCA campwear package. Please note: All camp and practice wear payments are non-refundable. This policy allows us to finalize orders and reserve necessary camp resources in advance.
Includes:
2 Custom T-Shirts
1 Custom Tank Top
3 Custom Camp Bottoms (variety of shorts)
All items are personalized for Ferrer Cheer and included in the official UCA campwear package. Please note: All camp and practice wear payments are non-refundable. This policy allows us to finalize orders and reserve necessary camp resources in advance.