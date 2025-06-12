2025-2026 Varsity Cheer UCA Summer Camp and Practice Wear

2025 Varsity Cheer UCA Camp (Aug 26–29)
$370
Join us for the 2025 UCA Summer Cheer Camp at Trails End Camp in Pennsylvania from August 26-29. Required for all athletes interested in join the team. Please note: All camp and practice wear payments are non-refundable. This policy allows us to finalize orders and reserve necessary camp resources in advance.
UCA Camp/Practice Wear
$250
Includes: 2 Custom T-Shirts 1 Custom Tank Top 3 Custom Camp Bottoms (variety of shorts) All items are personalized for Ferrer Cheer and included in the official UCA campwear package. Please note: All camp and practice wear payments are non-refundable. This policy allows us to finalize orders and reserve necessary camp resources in advance.

