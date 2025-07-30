2025-2026 VFW Oregon Program Donations

Donation must be purchased no later than Dec 1, 2025 to qualify for All-State Post.
This donation will be use to support the Guitars 4 Vets program at the VFW National Home.
Sponsored by the VFW Dept. of Oregon and its Auxiliary
This 1,620 Square Foot house was built in 1957. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms and a full basement.
Currently housing a Veteran Family of 3 with an estimated transition of June 2027.
