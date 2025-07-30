2025-2026 VFW Oregon Program Donations

Voice Of Democracy
$50

Voice Of Democracy
$100

Voice Of Democracy
$500

Voice Of Democracy
$1,000

Patriots Pen
$50

Patriots Pen
$100

Patriots Pen
$500

Patriot Pen
$1,000

Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher
$50

Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher
$100

Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher
$500

Smart/Maher VFW National Citizenship Education Teacher
$1,000

Veteran & Military Support Program
$50
Veteran & Military Support Program
$100
Veteran & Military Support Program
$500
Veteran & Military Support Program
$1,000
Department Service Office
$50
Department Service Office
$100
Department Service Office
$500
Department Service Office
$1,000
Commanders Project
$50

This donation will be use to support the Guitars 4 Vets program at the VFW National Home.

Commanders Project
$100
Commanders Project
$500
Commanders Project
$1,000
National Home - Oregon House item
National Home - Oregon House
$50

Sponsored by the VFW Dept. of Oregon and its Auxiliary

This 1,620 Square Foot house was built in 1957. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms and a full basement.


Currently housing a Veteran Family of 3 with an estimated transition of June 2027.

National Home - Oregon House
$100
National Home - Oregon House
$500
National Home - Oregon House
$1,000

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!