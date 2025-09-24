2025-2026 Volunteer Sign-Up

Help serve dinner to the dancers on Dinner Nights. All food, drinks, and supplies will be at the studio. There are two serving times each night:
6:00pm (petites/juniors)
7:20pm (teens/seniors)
Provide dessert for Dinner Nights. Only NUT FREE items that don't need a utensil :) and can be homemade or store bought. Average 20-25 dancers each night, dessert can be left in the kitchen no later than 5pm on Dinner Night.
Kick Off Party is Sunday, March 15 at the studio 2:00-4:00pm. Volunteers are needed to help set up for the party, help during the party, and help clean up after the party.
Star Helpers act as a liaison between the studio/faculty and dancers/parents for group dances during the competition season. Company Star Helpers can be assigned to multiple groups, are responsible for knowing all costume, makeup, hair, accessory and prop details, transporting accesories, facilitating communication between all dancers/parents in the group piece, etc. This role is for the entire competition season/for all events the group piece attends during the season. You will be notified of your Star Helper assignments.
Star Helpers are responsible for knowing all costume, makeup, hair, accessory and prop details, facilitating communication between all dancers/parents in the group piece, etc. If your group piece has an accessory (hair clip, hat, etc.) you will be responsible for transporting the accessories for all dancers in the group to and from the event.
Prop team members will share the responsibility for driving the UHaul, loading/unloading props at the studio, loading/unloading props at the event, as well as moving props on and off the stage. Be prepared to be available all days of the event, depending on the event we could load props as early as Thursday evening and unload as late as Monday morning. Once the competition schedule is released (1-2 weeks prior to the event) Boosters will contact you with the specific days/times for driving, loading, etc.
