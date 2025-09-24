2025-2026 Volunteer Sign-Up

Star Helpers act as a liaison between the studio/faculty and dancers/parents for group dances during the competition season. Star Helpers will be assigned to 1 or 2 group pieces. Please note, this role is for the entire competition season so your volunteer role will be active for ALL events that your assigned group piece attends during the season. You will be notified of your Star Helper assignments.





Star Helpers are responsible for knowing all costume, makeup, hair, accessory and prop details, facilitating communication between all dancers/parents in the group piece, etc. If your group piece has an accessory (hair clip, hat, etc.) you will be responsible for transporting the accessories for all dancers in the group to and from the event.