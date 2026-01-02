2025-2026 Volunteering

Join our team as a Food Service Volunteer at our cozy ski area! As an important part of our hospitality crew, you’ll help support food and beverage operations that keep our guests warm, energized, and smiling. Assist with serving food, restocking supplies, and maintaining a clean and welcoming service area. Your positive attitude and willingness to help will enhance the overall guest experience. Embrace the opportunity to be part of a close-knit community while helping create memorable winter moments for families and visitors enjoying the slopes.