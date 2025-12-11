2025-2026 Winter Sponsored Share Program

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About this shop
Enjoy a share of the farm's bounty! Eat like a farmer for 8 weeks. The Sponsored Share program uses support from funders to make shares available to a limited number of low-income families. As a Sponsored Share member, you pay as you can, when you can, and only if you can.
WINTER shares include 10 units per pickup (an average of 10-20 lbs of food).
This winter season share runs for pick ups from December to March.
Pick up in the Big red Barn.
Pick up times are every other Saturday 10-12:30pm except for the first 2 distributions that are back to back.
Here are the dates:
12/13/2025
12/20/2025
1/3/2026
1/17/2026
1/31/2026
2/14/2026
2/28/2026
3/14/2026
If you cannot pay the $5 fee or would like to pay it with cash at the first distribution, use the code FIVEOFF
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!