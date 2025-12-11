2025-2026 Winter Sponsored Share Program

Enjoy a share of the farm's bounty! Eat like a farmer for 8 weeks. The Sponsored Share program uses support from funders to make shares available to a limited number of low-income families. As a Sponsored Share member, you pay as you can, when you can, and only if you can.

WINTER shares include 10 units per pickup (an average of 10-20 lbs of food).

This winter season share runs for pick ups from December to March.



Pick up in the Big red Barn.

Pick up times are every other Saturday 10-12:30pm except for the first 2 distributions that are back to back.

Here are the dates:

12/13/2025

12/20/2025

1/3/2026

1/17/2026

1/31/2026

2/14/2026

2/28/2026

3/14/2026



If you cannot pay the $5 fee or would like to pay it with cash at the first distribution, use the code FIVEOFF