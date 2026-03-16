Hosted by

Arnn Elementary PTO

About this event

2025-2026 yearbook

2025-2026 Yearbook
$15

Purchase your student(s) yearbook and save the memories!

5th GRADE ONLY 1/4 page dedication item
5th GRADE ONLY 1/4 page dedication
$5

1/4 page dedication to your 5th grader. You create a 1/4 page of pictures and or paragraph/letter to your 5th grader.

5th GRADE ONLY 1/2 page dedication item
5th GRADE ONLY 1/2 page dedication
$10

1/2 page dedication to your 5th grader. You create a 1/2 page of pictures and or paragraph/letter to your 5th grader.

5th GRADE ONLY full page dedication item
5th GRADE ONLY full page dedication
$15

FULL page dedication to your 5th grader. You create a FULL page of pictures and or paragraph/letter to your 5th grader.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!