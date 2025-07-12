2025-2026 YRA MEMBERSHIP

The Youth Rodeo Association (YRA) was organized to promote the sport of rodeo among young Americans and to improve the image of rodeo through improved cooperation of youth rodeo contestants, parents, and adults interested in the youth rodeo movement. The YRA is a nonprofit organization managed by a Board of Directors who is elected by the General Membership. It's not too late to join the 2025-2026 YRA Rodeo season. The Board of Directors are excited about celebrating the 54th year of YRA. The rodeo year begins in August and finishes in June with the Finals. Mark your calendars and COME RODEO WITH THE YRA!!!