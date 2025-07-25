2025 20th Anniversary Diamonds in the Rough Gala

4121 N 50th St

Tampa, FL 33610, USA

Individual Gala Ticket
$250

Join us for the Diamonds in the Rough Gala to celebrate over 20 years of excellence with a night of inspiration, impact, and fun

Table Sponsor
$2,500
Seating for up to 10 esteemed guests.

Bronze Sponsor
$5,000
VIP seating for up to 10 esteemed guests.

Opportunity to provide exclusive "swag," leaving a lasting impression on our guests

Full details: bestmedicalacademy.org/gala

Silver Sponsor
$10,000
Enjoy VIP seating for up to 10 esteemed guests, ensuring they have a prime view of the evening's festivities.

Stand out with a banner display and mention during the pre-gala cocktail reception.

Full details: bestmedicalacademy.org/gala

Gold Sponsor
$15,000
VIP seating for up to 10 esteemed guests (1 table)

Speaking opportunity at the prestigious Founders Farewell Brunch.

Full details: bestmedicalacademy.org/gala

Platinum Sponsor
$25,000
VIP seating for up to 10 esteemed guests (1 table)

Speaking opportunity at the prestigious Alumni event, showcasing your commitment to advancing healthcare education.

Full details: bestmedicalacademy.org/gala

Diamond Sponsor
$50,000
Exclusive Presenting Sponsor, receiving unparalleled recognition.

VIP seating for up to 20 esteemed guests (2 tables)

Take the stage as a speaker at both the Alumni event and Gala

Full details: bestmedicalacademy.org/gala

