2025-26 5th Grade Science Camp

16275 CA-9

Boulder Creek, CA 95006, USA

Full Camp Payment
$400

Full payment for 5th grade science camp.

Monthly Camp Payment
$100

Monthly payment for 5th Grade science camp. Due Sept 30, Oct 30, Nov 30, Dec 30

$25 Payment
$25
Camp Tshirt
$20

Make sure to let us know the size in the comments.


Shirts come in Child Large, Child Xlarge, Adult Sm, Medium, Large, XL, XXL

Camp Hoodie
$50

Make sure to let us know the size in the comments.


Hoodies come in Child Large, Child Xlarge, Adult Sm, Medium, Large, XL, XXL

Camp Hat
$20
Camp Beanie
$15
Camp Flashlight
$8

Colors may vary

Camp Journal with Pen
$8
Banana Slug Stuffy
$15
Camp Stainless Water Bottle
$18

Colors may bary

