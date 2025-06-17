2025-26 Annual Memberships

Hosted by
About this event
Standard club membership.
Discounted membership for skaters 18 and over not seeking test reimbursement and/or scholarships.
Discounted membership for additional regular/adult skater at same address.
Discounted 4-year membership for students enrolled in college or university.
Discounted first year membership for skater with no prior USFS club membership (other than Aspire).
At least one required for any club member under age 18.
Discounted membership for USFS coaches.
Discounted membership for USFS appointed test and/or competition officials.
Associate membership for skaters and supporters who wish to receive club social benefits & discounts, but do not need USFS membership.
Free club membership for skaters registered in a paid USFS Aspire training program. Offers social membership and seminar discounts.
Benefits subject to limitation.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!