2025-26 Annual Memberships

Regular membership
$200

Standard club membership.

Adult
$173

Discounted membership for skaters 18 and over not seeking test reimbursement and/or scholarships.

Additional membership
$148

Discounted membership for additional regular/adult skater at same address.

Collegiate
$170

Discounted 4-year membership for students enrolled in college or university.

Introductory
$143

Discounted first year membership for skater with no prior USFS club membership (other than Aspire).

Parent/Guardian
$45

At least one required for any club member under age 18.

Coach
$118

Discounted membership for USFS coaches.

Official
$98

Discounted membership for USFS appointed test and/or competition officials.

Friend of PISC
$98

Associate membership for skaters and supporters who wish to receive club social benefits & discounts, but do not need USFS membership.

Aspire
Free

Free club membership for skaters registered in a paid USFS Aspire training program. Offers social membership and seminar discounts.

Benefits subject to limitation.

