2025-26 BHS Orchestra Dues and Fees

Every BHS orchestra student owes $65 annually in orchestra dues. The dues are $65 per student, even if the student participates in more than one BHS orchestra.
Each student who uses a BHS instrument owes a $35 instrument fee for each semester they use the instrument.
This fee applies to girls only in the year they purchase a uniform. The fee is for the entire uniform, which includes a blouse and pants. Blouses and pants can be purchased separately if replacements are needed. Girls should communicate with the orchestra director about the sizes needed.
Select this item if a girl needs only a replacement uniform blouse. If she needs the entire uniform, select "Girls' Uniform Fee" above instead. Girls should communicate with the orchestra director about the size needed.
Select this item if a girl needs only replacement uniform pants. If she needs the entire uniform, select "Girls' Uniform Fee" above instead. Girls should communicate with the orchestra director about the size needed.
This fee applies to all boys and is due each year. It covers the cost of cleaning uniforms at the end of the year.
